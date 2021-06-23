DG Capital Management LLC Invests $493,000 in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $9,830,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $3,383,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $2,418,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $2,115,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $2,085,000.

NASDAQ:PSAGU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,679. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

