DG Capital Management LLC Takes $4.19 Million Position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 411,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000. Noble Rock Acquisition comprises 1.0% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Noble Rock Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Noble Rock Acquisition stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,025. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

