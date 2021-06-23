Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 202.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 120,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.3% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.0% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.88. 10,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,082. The stock has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $197.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.53.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

