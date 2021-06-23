Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $117.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy traded as high as $92.32 and last traded at $92.14, with a volume of 142578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.18.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.47.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,974 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 66,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $2,646,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 42,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

