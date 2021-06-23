Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.94 million.

APPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.44.

Digital Turbine stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 69,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,847. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 125.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The company’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

