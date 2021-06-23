Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DCOM shares. TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

DCOM stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.18. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

