DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of DLH stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. DLH has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $146.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.97.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DLH will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in DLH by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

