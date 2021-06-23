DMScript (DMST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $314,998.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, DMScript has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $314,998.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00048262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00111437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00160418 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,853.79 or 1.00690459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002604 BTC.

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

