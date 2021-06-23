DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $479 million-485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.68 million.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.23. 12,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,660. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $161.63 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.73, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.47.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $270.36.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.