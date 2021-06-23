Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.96. Dollar General reported earnings of $3.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $10.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $214.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.93. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Dollar General by 146.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

