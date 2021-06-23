Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DLTR traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.51. 43,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,130. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

