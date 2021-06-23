Doreen A. Wright Sells 688 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $110.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $115.37.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

