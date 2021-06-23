DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-74 million.

DV has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DoubleVerify has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE DV traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 575,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,090. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

