Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% during the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after buying an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 530.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,596,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,033,000 after buying an additional 1,343,347 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $284,700,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $215,908,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $7,090,909.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 774,012 shares of company stock worth $180,460,879 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $249.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.60. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.82.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.