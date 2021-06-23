Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,458,000 after buying an additional 58,670 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,518,000 after purchasing an additional 522,085 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,791,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.70.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $159.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.99. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

