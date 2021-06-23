Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

NYSE D opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.