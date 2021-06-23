DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOYU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

