DoYourTip Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $496,109.18 and $24,652.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

