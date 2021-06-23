Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

GROW traded up GBX 51.10 ($0.67) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 937.10 ($12.24). 1,058,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,828. The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Draper Esprit has a one year low of GBX 437.56 ($5.72) and a one year high of GBX 956 ($12.49). The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 808.33.

In related news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson bought 3,750 shares of Draper Esprit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

