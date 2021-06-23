DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.59. DTE Energy posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $7.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.79.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $131.75 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $102.84 and a 1-year high of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Boston Partners boosted its position in DTE Energy by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DTE Energy by 76.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after purchasing an additional 857,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1,483.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 243,630 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

