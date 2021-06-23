Duality Advisers LP Buys 45,248 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 114.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,248 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Snap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.77. The stock had a trading volume of 301,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,914,945. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $927,810.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,781,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,635,004.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,247,194 shares of company stock valued at $197,167,598.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

