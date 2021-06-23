Duality Advisers LP Increases Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Shares of WHR traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $214.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,487. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.97. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

