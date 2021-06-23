Duality Advisers LP Purchases 4,956 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Assurant worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $87,725,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,437,000 after purchasing an additional 463,974 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Assurant by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,887,000 after buying an additional 165,120 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after buying an additional 149,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.89. 2,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,308. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $163.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock.

In other Assurant news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

