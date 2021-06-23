Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 199,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,000. FirstEnergy makes up 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 57.2% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,436,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,236,000 after acquiring an additional 886,617 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,970. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

