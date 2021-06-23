Duality Advisers LP Takes $6.92 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,000. FirstEnergy makes up 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.10. 31,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,970. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

