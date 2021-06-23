Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 274,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,144,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Kimco Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 13,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Shares of KIM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. 48,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,007,773. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.