Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCO shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,933.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ducommun by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,042 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.43. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,904. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $645.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

