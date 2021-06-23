Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.660-0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.63 million.

NASDAQ:DLTH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. 2,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.35. Duluth has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $18.46.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

