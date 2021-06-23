Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Position Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 6,187.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,424 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $1,285,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,021.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,382,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after buying an additional 2,170,278 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $53,436,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.2% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 79,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 219.8% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 428,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 294,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,373.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DNB stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.05. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

