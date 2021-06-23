Dynamite Market Capitalization Hits $210,883.81 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market cap of $210,883.81 and $113,344.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,608 coins and its circulating supply is 391,360 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

