E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 11,351 Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

