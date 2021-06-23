E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,541,000 after acquiring an additional 288,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after acquiring an additional 258,647 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

RCKT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

