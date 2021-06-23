E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,529 Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,619,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 229,886 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,812. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.