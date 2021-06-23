E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $111,000 Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 106.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,074 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 246,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 94,129 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,563 shares of company stock worth $4,745,626 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNPR. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.