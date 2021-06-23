E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,998,000 after buying an additional 179,807 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $9,063,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,698.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

