E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,092 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,230 shares of company stock worth $4,011,052. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.80. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.43 and a 1-year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

