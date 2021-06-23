E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $105,000 Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 3.05.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

