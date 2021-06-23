E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $656.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDMN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

