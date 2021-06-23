E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.04 ($12.99).

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.93 ($11.69) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €10.14. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

