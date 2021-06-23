Earnbase Achieves Market Capitalization of $565,555.70 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Earnbase has a total market cap of $565,555.70 and approximately $15,209.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. One Earnbase coin can now be bought for about $4.66 or 0.00013425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00048286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00111691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00160332 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,838.17 or 1.00450383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002603 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

