Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.54.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.91. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

