Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,537,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $212,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 140.3% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 8.2% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 31.9% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 5.4% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

