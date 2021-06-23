Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (LON:EDIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.65

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (LON:EDIN) announced a dividend on Friday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.65 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Edinburgh Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON EDIN opened at GBX 632 ($8.26) on Wednesday. Edinburgh Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 430.17 ($5.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 647 ($8.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 630.49. The company has a current ratio of 58.09, a quick ratio of 51.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

In related news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, for a total transaction of £11,860 ($15,495.17).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

