Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,751,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373,641 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 12.90% of Editas Medicine worth $367,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 7.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.76. 41,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,192. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDIT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

