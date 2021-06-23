Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Summit Insights

Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a research note published on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.61.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

