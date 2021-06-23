Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,935 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.04. 78,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,540,849. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.16. The company has a market capitalization of $457.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.