Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.65 Million in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.81. 7,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,072. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $103.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

