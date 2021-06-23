Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,262,000 after acquiring an additional 568,166 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,820,000 after acquiring an additional 502,900 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 103,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,190,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,147,000 after acquiring an additional 468,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after acquiring an additional 732,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTIP remained flat at $$52.31 during trading on Wednesday. 4,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.18. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.09 and a one year high of $52.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.