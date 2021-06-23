Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 7.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.11.

MCHP traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $147.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,544. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

