Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,660 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK traded down $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $156.33. 11,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,523. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.36.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

